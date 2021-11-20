Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.