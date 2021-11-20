Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.24. Dana reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

DAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 1,456,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Dana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

