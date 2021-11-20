Brokerages Expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

YY traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. 688,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth $105,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

