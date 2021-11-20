Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 313,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $4,236,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 145,753 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.87. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -92.50%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.