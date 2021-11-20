Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,491.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 686,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 551,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

