Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.08 Million

Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $245.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.00 million and the highest is $245.41 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $194.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $889.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $889.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

MXL stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

