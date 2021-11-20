Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China has a 1-year low of $52.53 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,966,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.