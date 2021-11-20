Brokerages Set Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target at $79.80

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.80.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 92.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 121,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,067. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $477.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

