Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $79.30

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AMRC traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 238,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,546,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,116 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Ameresco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

