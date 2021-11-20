Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $574.44

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $574.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $641.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $578.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.44. DexCom has a one year low of $311.01 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 0.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,334 shares of company stock worth $22,073,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

