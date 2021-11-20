Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) PT at $2,800.00

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,800.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JMPLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.25. 4,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

