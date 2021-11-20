Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $50.40

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

LendingClub stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $635,285 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 877.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 685,975 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

