Brokerages Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $13.57

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,196. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 74.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

