Brokerages Set Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target at $17.40

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUVB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

