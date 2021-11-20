Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT at $240.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.25.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.78. 142,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,744. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $160.51 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

