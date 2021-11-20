Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT at $240.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.25.
ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
RBC Bearings stock traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.78. 142,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,744. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $160.51 and a 12-month high of $250.52.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
