Brokers Set Expectations for Apria, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Apria in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NYSE APR opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%.

In related news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $41,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $56,732.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,008 shares of company stock worth $3,524,010 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apria by 2,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apria by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $2,404,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Apria in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apria in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

