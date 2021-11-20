Brokers Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $18.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

FANG opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

