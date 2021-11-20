Brokers Set Expectations for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

