Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BBU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

