Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 41,351 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $4,931,933.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $119.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,119,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,677,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,339,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,073,000 after purchasing an additional 194,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

