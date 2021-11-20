Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brooks Automation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,232. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

