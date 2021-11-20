Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brooks Automation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

BRKS stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,454,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 951,755 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $75,585,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.