Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Brown & Brown posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. 3,260,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,147. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $67.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

