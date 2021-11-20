Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Short Interest Down 28.3% in October

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

