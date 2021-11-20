BTC Lite Achieves Market Cap of $75,723.07 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $75,723.07 and $203.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00221269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00089122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

