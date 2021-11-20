BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) rose 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 25,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,001,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Eng purchased 47,938 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

