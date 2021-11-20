Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $94.11 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

