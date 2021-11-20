BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $68.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BWX Technologies traded as low as $50.44 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $448,797 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

