Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

BY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.