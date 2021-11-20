CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Get CAE alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

CAE opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. CAE has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.