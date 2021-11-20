Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the October 14th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

