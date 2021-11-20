Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Caleres stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 1,099,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,207. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. Caleres’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

