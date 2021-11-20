California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 20,249 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.20 million, a P/E ratio of 203.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.