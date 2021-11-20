California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Vivint Smart Home worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

