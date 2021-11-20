California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 81,280 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $694,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.