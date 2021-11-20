California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Shyft Group worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 191,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,000 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

