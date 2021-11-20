California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,610 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUP opened at $15.85 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.75 million, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

