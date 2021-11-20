California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $54,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Hayward by 10.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Hayward by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYW opened at $27.24 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAYW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $267,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,656 shares of company stock worth $16,763,704 over the last three months.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

