California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GFF opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

