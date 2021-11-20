Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $90.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price hoisted by Westpark Capital from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.89.

CALX opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. Calix has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Calix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Calix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Calix by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at about $41,095,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

