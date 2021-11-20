Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,545. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $489.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

