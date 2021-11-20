Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $26.05 million and approximately $70,352.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.54 or 0.07338016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00085734 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

