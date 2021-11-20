Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Down 27.1% in October

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the October 14th total of 208,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CLMT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

