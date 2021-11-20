Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470,974 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 105.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.