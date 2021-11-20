Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the October 14th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CAMT stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. Camtek has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Camtek’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $37,932,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 252.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $10,374,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

