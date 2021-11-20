Canaccord Genuity Lowers MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered MediPharm Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MEDIF stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

