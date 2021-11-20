Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.68. The company has a market cap of £126.37 million and a PE ratio of -22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02.
About Thor Explorations
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.