Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Thor Explorations (LON:THX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. Thor Explorations has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.68. The company has a market cap of £126.37 million and a PE ratio of -22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

