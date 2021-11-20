Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATYM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.30) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 184.64 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £561.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 332.44.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

