Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash (LON:KP2)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

KP2 stock opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday. Kore Potash has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The company has a market capitalization of £37.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

