Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$885,428.19 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149.

CNR opened at C$163.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.61 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$154.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$140.73. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8133315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNR. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

